John Hurley, CEO of The Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce joined Eimear in studio this morning to launch the Kilkenny Business Awards, which will take place on Saturday 20th November.

President of the Chamber, Colin Ahern, joined the conversation to discuss the categories and the challenges of business over the last twenty months.

Brian Kelly, CEO Mind A Client chat about the nomination process and host for the evening is Helen Carroll.

Find out more and get nominating you favourite business here.