KCLR LIVE: Launching The Carlow Business Awards 2020 & 2021

We’re launching The Carlow Chamber Business Awards 2020 & 2021 live on KCLR.

Preparing for an extra special celebration this year to recognise the talent and innovation of Carlow businesses throughout the pandemic. Brian O’Farrell CEO Of Carlow Chamber and Colin Duggan President of Carlow Chamber join Eimear live in-studio to launch the awards and open the nominations portal.

We hear from Trudy Lawlor from Bank of Ireland, the award sponsor and from former winners, Bernard Horan Of Tile N Style, winners Of Customer Service Award In 2019 and Rachel Doyle of the Arboretum Home & Garden Heaven, Lifetime Achievement Award 2019.

You can find details of the awards and nominations: HERE