Captain Philip Smythe, Safety Manager and Senior Flight Instructor, Atlantic Flight Training Academy joins us to talk about AFTA’s work out of Waterford Airport.

We hear that approximately 200 training flights take place from the airport each week as AFTA are the main training school for Ryanair apprentice pilots.

For any prospective pilots, AFTA has an opening day coming up at Waterford Airport Training Base on Saturday 14th August 2021. You can find out more: HERE