Eoin Houlihan, Career Guidance at The Carlow Academy, chats with Matt about the Leaving Cert and the support available for the students.

Paul Thornton, Principal of Tullow Community School, tells us about staying calm and being proud of whatever results the students get.

Students Annie Bolger of St. Leo’s College Carlow, and Aaron Smith of Presentation College Carlow, on their Leaving Cert results and their plans for college.