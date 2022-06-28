KCLR LIVE: Live from MacDonagh Junction for No Ifs Ands or Putts – Tuesday 28th June 2022

KCLR LIVE

We are live from MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre on today’s show for our No Ifs, Ands, or Putts competition with thanks to MacDonagh Junction and The Blinds Boutique.

On today’s show,

We give some listeners a chance to win €250 with our No Ifs, Ands, or Putts competition.

Marion Acreman, manager of MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, and Donna Byrne, assistant manager, on what we can expect from the centre over the summer.

Anya Adamowska tells us all about the International Communities Festival 2022.

Jimmy Bolger, a pro golfer with Kilkenny Golf Club on his excitement for the Irish Open.

John Duggan of LoanItt is an avid golfer, he talks golf and business ventures with Eimear.

Karen Morrissey is a personal shopper for MacDonagh Junction, she tells us what she does and how it helps people who don’t know what style to go for.

Pat Ryan of SOS Kilkenny and our very own Sue Nunn on the faces of Kilkenny.

Kilkenny Rose Molly Coogan swings by to tell us what she has been up to as she prepares for The Rose of Tralee.

Ita Morrissey tells us about ‘Untold Tales of Freedom’.

Cathaoirleach Pat Fitzpatrick pops by to say hello to the KCLR Live team.

Mayor of Kilkenny David Fitzgerald on the one-way system. What the Horizon Irish Open means to Kilkenny City & County.

Tina Kavanagh and the Looney Tuners sing us a song and tell us what their choir is all about.