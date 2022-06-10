KCLR LIVE: Live from St. Michael’s National School, Danesfort for the Mile Marker – Friday 10th June 2022

KCLR LIVE:

We are coming live from St. Michael’s National School in Danesfort ahead of the Mile Marker this Sunday.

The circus has come to town! Some Fossett’s Circus members join us and entertain the kids with some of their amazing tricks.

Philip Ireland from Philip Ireland Tyres on why he chose to sponsor the Mile Marker. He talks about what it is like being from the area and tells us how his footprints ended up permanently in the playground.

Dee Griffin is a teacher in St. Michaels National School and is also the organiser of the Mile Marker. She gives us a bit of history on the event and tells us what we can expect this weekend.

There will be delays on the roads on the day of the Mile Marker, Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe gives us an overview of the Traffic management plan for the race.

Fr. Mark Condon the Parish Priest and Chairperson of the School chats with Eimear.

Alan O’Reilly Carlow Weather Man on what the weather will look like this weekend.

Eimear chats with the excited students of St. Michael’s National School throughout the show.

Nore Valley Petting Farm & Camping arrive for a chat to tell us what they have to offer. Bottle-feed lambs or goats and cuddle chicks and baby rabbits, feed the donkeys, as well as learning about the Irish heritage of farming.

James Leddingham of Kilkenny City Harriers on the importance of exercising and moving our bodies.