KCLR LIVE: Live from The Parade in Kilkenny, with the Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny – Thursday, 8th September 2022

We’re live from The Parade in Kilkenny on today’s show with the Local Enterprise Office, who have launched a fantastic autumn online and in-person training programme.

The programme schedule provides potential new entrepreneurs and small businesses operating in the county with the opportunity to develop new skills and adapt to the changing economic environment. The Local Enterprise Office will continue to deliver virtual programmes and in-person training for the forthcoming season.

John Mulcahy, Business Advisor with the Local Enterprise Office, Kilkenny, tells us about the business support packages and training programmes they offer.

The Cookie Co-op is exhibiting in the Local Enterprise Village as part of this year’s National Ploughing Championships. Brian Walsh tells us more.

Anife and Ian Dowling of Purple Cloud Natural Lavender Oil Ltd. discuss their amazing lavender products.

Minister Damien English, Minister of State for Business, Employment, and Retail, joins Eimear on the parade. He talks about Citizens’ Information and more.

Lynne Whelan, the Senior Design Strategist with SETU, tells us about Innovate, the Business Innovation Support Programme, which will commence on Thursday 22nd September.

Julie Calderpotts of High Bank Orchard discusses the Taste of Kilkenny initiative.

Louise Kennedy of Red Robin Events tells us about her work.

Autumn Tobin, Vice President of Network Ireland, on the National Women’s Enterprise Day event that is taking place on October 13th at Mountain View in Ballyhale.

My Skin.ie’s Denise O’Connell tells us about the work they do and the products they offer that are created from plant-based, organic oils and kinds of butter.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery talks about school lunches.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Pat Fitzpatrick pops by for a chat.

