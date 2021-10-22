Catch UpKCLR Live

KCLR LIVE: Live From Tile N Style

Listen back to Friday's KCLR LIVE with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin

Photo of Ethna Quirke Ethna Quirke Send an email 22/10/2021

KCLR LIVE broadcasted from Tile N Style this morning to celebrate their 19th Birthday.

Today we were joined by:

  • Bernard Horohan, Owner Tile N Style Carlow who told us how the store has evolved over the years
  • Gillian Dee from Handpainted by Gillian
  • Declan Doran from the Paint Department
  • Kate Gaynor,owner of Carlow Painthub
  • Leslie Amond, Colour Expert
  • Johnny Furey, Brendan Hennessy & Jim Bolger also joined us to talk about Tile N Style’s ties to the GAA
  • Caroline Dargan, Carlow Town First Responders
  • Richard Timmons, PRO of the newly formed Killeshin First Responders

 

 

