KCLR Live: Living on the edge – Access to health services for children living in border towns

Eimear talks to mothers in Graiguecullen who reveal how living on the Carlow Laois border has had huge implications for their children’s access to a health service.

Sue Doyle, mum of four, tells how HSE appointments for her children were in Tullamore so she was forced to pay privately.

Des Hurley, a former Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, recalls the issue of being stuck on the border and forced to travel long distances for a service, was raised by then leader of the Labour party in the 1990s.

Before the end of the show, Eimear was also joined by Laura Horohan who described the ongoing situation as a “postcode lottery”.