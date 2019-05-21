Catch UpKCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR Live: Local Councillor’s Work Equipment Returned Through the Power of Social Media

Equipment Returned to Local Man After Contacting KCLR Live.

KCLR96FM News & Sport 21/05/2019
KCLR Live

Tuesday 21st May

Finally, every dog has its day; and today was the turn of Ballyfoyle based courier Don Callinan and his four legged friend, Sadie.

Walter Lacey spoke to Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live earlier today asking the public if they could help him find equipment that had been lost. Mr Lacey, an outgoing councillor, works for Vale Oil and recently a connector had fallen from his truck.

Not long after, thanks to KCLR’s local radio combined with Don’s social media skills, the connector was returned to its owners.

Close