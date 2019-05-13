KCLR live : Local Election Special 2019 – Castlecomer Electoral Area

Monday 13th May 2019

The posters are up and it’s likely you’ve had candidates at your door. The men and women running in the upcoming local elections are looking for your vote. Today, we focused on the Castlecomer electoral area.We had 7 of the 8 candidates who are running on KCLR Live this morning: Mary-Hilda Kavanagh (FG) ; Michael McCarthy (FF) ; Denis Hynes ( LAB) ; John Brennan (FG) ; Patrick O’Neill Snr ( FG) ; Patrick Fitzpatrick (FF) and Joesph Kavanagh (SF)

Michael Delaney (FF) was not present at this morning’s event.