KCLR Live: Local IFA Chairs responds to scenes of animal cruelty broadcast on RTE’s ‘Prime Time Investigates’ last night

The documentary alleged the mistreatment of young dairy calves at marts

Photo of Shannon Redmond Shannon Redmond11/07/2023

RTÉ ‘Prime Time Investigates’ showed an investigation into animal cruelty at marts on last night’s programme. Kilkenny IFA Chair Jim Mulhall and Carlow IFA Chair John Nolan respond to the broadcast.

Listen back here: 

 

