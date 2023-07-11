KCLR Live: Local IFA Chairs responds to scenes of animal cruelty broadcast on RTE’s ‘Prime Time Investigates’ last night

KCLR Live:\u00a0\r\n\r\nRT\u00c9 'Prime Time Investigates' showed an investigation into animal cruelty at marts on last night's programme. Kilkenny IFA Chair Jim Mulhall and Carlow IFA Chair John Nolan respond to the broadcast.\r\n\r\nListen back here:\u00a0\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/soundcloud.com\/kclr96fm\/kclr-live-local-ifa-chairs-responds-to-scenes-of-animal-cruelty-on-rtes-prime-time-investigates?si=059b3b0cf17a4afda9b5a3fc0a10d718&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing\r\n\r\n