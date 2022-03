Mark Smith and Aisling Byrne chat to KCLR LIVE today on World Down Syndrome Day.

Mark is launching a national tour of his autobiographical play “Making a Mark” an insightful commentary on his own life as an artist with Down Syndrome.

Mark’s nationwide tour starts on March 25 and visits Riverbank Arts Centre on 1 & 2 April & then Visual, Carlow on 6 April before it continues touring country-wide until May 7.