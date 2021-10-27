KCLR LIVE: Market Cross Kilkenny – Wednesday 27 October, 2021

We were live from the Market Cross Shopping Centre this morning and we gave some lucky listeners the chance to win €250 EACH. One contestant each hour from 10am to 4pm will have a chance to win €250.
- Lesley Cleere, Manager of Market Cross shares some updates on new stores opening in the centre and to tell us about the spooktacular things you’ll find there for Halloween.
- Garda Niamh Doran joins us for Community Assist to talk about recent crimes in Carlow and Kilkenny.
- Alan O’Reilly, Carlow Weather gives us an update on the unsettled weather over the coming days
- The Art & Hobby Shop has some spooky midterm ideas for kids
- Kathy Purcell Castlecomer Discovery Park Monsters Inc Trail for the midterm
- Retired Det Sgt Alan Bailey, National Coordinator of Operation TRACE, Author of Missing joins us to tak about recent searches in Kildare.
- Declan Rice, CEO Kilkenny LEADER Partnership on what a reduced budget means for rural towns and villages
- Eoin Carey, Optimize Recruitment is talking about worker shortages and what that means for employers and employees alike.
- Michelle Long, Scoliosis Advocacy Network talks about the lengthy wait times for childing needing vital back surgery.