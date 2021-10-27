KCLR LIVE: Market Cross Kilkenny – Wednesday 27 October, 2021

We were live from the Market Cross Shopping Centre this morning and we gave some lucky listeners the chance to win €250 EACH. One contestant each hour from 10am to 4pm will have a chance to win €250.

Lesley Cleere, Manager of Market Cross shares some updates on new stores opening in the centre and to tell us about the spooktacular things you’ll find there for Halloween.

Garda Niamh Doran joins us for Community Assist to talk about recent crimes in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Alan O’Reilly, Carlow Weather gives us an update on the unsettled weather over the coming days

The Art & Hobby Shop has some spooky midterm ideas for kids

Kathy Purcell Castlecomer Discovery Park Monsters Inc Trail for the midterm

Retired Det Sgt Alan Bailey, National Coordinator of Operation TRACE, Author of Missing joins us to tak about recent searches in Kildare.

Declan Rice, CEO Kilkenny LEADER Partnership on what a reduced budget means for rural towns and villages

Eoin Carey, Optimize Recruitment is talking about worker shortages and what that means for employers and employees alike.

Michelle Long, Scoliosis Advocacy Network talks about the lengthy wait times for childing needing vital back surgery.