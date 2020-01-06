KCLR Live : Monday 06th January 2020 (Part 1)

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our guests today included:

Creche owner Linda Mellon from Dolmen Creche about having to close her doors, Cathaoirleach of Rosslare Municipal District Cllr Ger Carthy spoke to us about the tradegy off Hook Head where a fishing trawler sunk, John Edward Nolan chatted about the opening night in Dancing With The Stars, Pamela Sheridan, Fred Malzard and Lisa Harker told us about Stoneyfords Operation Transformation and lots lots more…