KCLR Live : Monday 06th January 2020 (Part 2)

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our guests today included:

Carlows James O’Rourke on the new Couch to 5k in St Laurence O’Tooles Athletic Club, Kilkenny County Council Foreman Mick Brennan on Kilkenny been named the cleanest in 40 Towns and Cities, Eoin Larkin popped in for a review of the weekends success on the hurling pitch for 3 Kilkenny Teams, John Lynch Beef Programme Manager with Dovea Genetics told us about their Bull Elderberry Galahad and lots lots more…