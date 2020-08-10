KCLR Live: Monday 10 August 2020 (Full show)

Part One:

William Burke talks about how the Covid restrictions in Laois is impacting The Talbot Hotel and The Dome in Carlow.

Helen Forristal gives us some safe sun information on behalf of the Marie Keating Foundation.

Sinead McAuliffe tells us about Carlow Rotary Bikes For Africa campaign.

Colin Duggan of Carlow Chamber talks about how businesses in Carlow/Laois border as well as the wearing of masks indoors from today.

Pat Deering explains why Rathvilly GAA has halted activity.

Part Two:

Marian Acreman chats about masks being worn at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre from today.

Fr Paddy Byrne calls for compassion for those in provision centres.

Nicholas Dunphy from the Marble City Branch of Craobh Ossory tells us about their Fleadh Cheoil activity.

Presentation Secondary School principal Shane Hallihan discusses the new guidelines for secondary schools.

Roads Policing Inspector for Carlow and Kilkenny Anthony Farrell tells us how the new Covid checkpoints work.