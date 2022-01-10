KCLR LIVE: Monday 10 January, 2022

On today’s KCLR Live:

Derek Devoy shares the story of how medication that was prescribed to treat his pain following an operation led to a four-year addiction.

Derek O’Grady, volunteer with The Good Shepard and listener Dee joined the Dopesick conversation.

Mairead Parker Byrne, Gowran Abbey Nursing Home tells us the latest guidance for those visiting relatives in nursing homes.

Sandie Byrne, Psychic Medium shares her predictions for the year ahead.

John Edward Nolan talks about last night’s Dancing with the Stars performance.

Samantha Rawson, The Canine College is talking a bonding with your dog, changes in behaviour and how to handle nervous dogs and children.

June Doran, June Doran Properties is talking about the cost of housing and the outlook for the coming months.

Finally, we hear from Cllr Martin Brett on the meeting held by Kilkenny City Councillors about the plans for the development of 183 homes in the Western Environs.

