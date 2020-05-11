KCLR Live: Monday 11th May 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Muireann Beattie of St Leo’s in Carlow shares her thoughts at the Leaving Cert announcement.

IFA Chairman and dairy farmer Jim Mulhall tells listeners about how “biblical” flooding left him evacuating calves from his shed.

Tadhg Feeney describes the scene where historic explosives were found in a Thomastown shed over the weekend.

Dr Tadhg Crowley answers all of your medical questions and chats with Eimear about the latest Covid-19 updates.

Early years educator and preschool teacher Siobhan Wemyss talks about her Homeschool Heroes project and ways to keep little children occupied at home.

Part Two:

Paul Thornton, Principal of Tullow Community School talks about pupils, parents and teachers will cope with the new Leaving Cert plans.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes updates Eimear on Operation Fanacht and talks about the increase in domestic issues.

For our ‘My Local Area’ series today, Donal Cadogan takes us on a jog down the Canal Walk in Kilkenny.

Kieran Comerford talks about the loss of Carlow’s biggest summer event- the Ploughing Championships.

John Nolan in London chats about Boris Johnson’s plans to open the UK.