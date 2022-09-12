KCLR LIVE: Monday, 12th September 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

PJ McCall’s partner fell down the stairs on Friday night and lay at the bottom of the stairs for almost 6 hours, waiting for an ambulance. The ambulance then called into the local fire brigade and they helped move her in 15 minutes. Cllr Will Patton responds to PJ’s story and the importance of the local First Responders.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty raises her concerns about a stench in the air claimed to be coming from a factory. She also discusses the downgrading of the Citizens’ Information Service as she was a volunteer herself for over five years.

Joe Haire of Kissanes Pharmacy and Sadhbh Dempsey of Graiguenamanagh highlight the different ways young people can get to college. Sadhbh tells us about her journey to becoming a pharmacy student at RCSI.

Jim Murphy of Murphy’s Craft Butchers in Tullow on bagging the title of Best Sausage in the World at the World’s Butchers’ Challenge. Paul Hamilton, a team member, was also awarded as Best Breaker/Boner in the World.

Samantha Rawson of The Canine College tells us all about Pups in the Park. She also answers your queries on dog behaviour.

Amber Women’s Refuge marks 20 years of supporting women and children in Kilkenny and Carlow. Lisa Morris tells us about the history and the services that they offer.

Pat Comerford of Flower Power gives us gardening tips this Autumn. He is also going to the UK to attend the Queen’s funeral.