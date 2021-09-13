KCLR LIVE: Monday 13 September, 2021

On today’s show:

Is it ever ok to comment on women’s appearance? That’s the question we are asking this morning. We hear from Cllr Adrienne Wallace, TD Kathleen Funchion, Cllr Fidelis Doherty, Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh, Cllr Deirdre Cullen and from TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor on their experiences.

Alan Hickey, Director at Penninsula is talking about a trend dubbed “The Great Resignation”.

With many employees leaving their jobs, planning to do so or planning to change industry, employers are battling for talent.

Kate Carroll, Programme Officer at Foroige tells us about their Big Brother, Big Sister Programme and how you can get involved.

In this week’s ‘It’s A Dogs Life’ with Samantha Rawson from The Canine College we’re talking about knowing your breed. With thanks to Connolly’s Red Mills

Enda O’Doherty, host of the Mighty Mini Podcast gives us our dose of Inspiration Motivation.

We’re chatting to Liz Dempsey, the referee at the senior All-Ireland Camogie Final between Cork and Galway in Croke Park yesterday.

