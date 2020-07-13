KCLR Live: Monday 13th July 2020 (Full Show)

On the show today….

We hear stories from locals who came in contact with the legend that is Jack Charlton.

The former Republic of Ireland manager passed away over the weekend.

Liz O’ Neill, a family carer from Graiguenamanagh who cares for her two daughters was on speaking about family carers feeling caged with no release in sight.

Dr Tadhg Crowley was on to talk about face coverings, effects of Coronavirus on the brain, the increase in the R number and more.

Jim Mulhall from Kilkenny IFA about beef farmers not getting fair treatment.

Brian Roberts, owner of the Waterside Guesthouse & Restaurant about reports of crowds in Graiguenamanagh over the weekend.

Paul Kavanagh from Urlingford about private bus and coach operators calling for a 172 million euro bailout of the sector.

