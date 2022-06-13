KCLR LIVE: Monday 13th June 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show;

Edwina Grace from our KCLR News Team is out and about asking our pensioners has the war in Ukraine impacted their pockets?

It’s Cllr Fintan Phelan‘s last day as Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council. He tells us about the Carlow Arts Festival success at the weekend. IBAL Litter survey and more.

Annette Fox of Carlow County Development Partnership on the Be Kind Project. She tells us how it’s going and how we can get involved. She fills us in on what else is happening around Carlow.

Harry Ewing, golfer and caddy chats about Rory McIlory’s return with Eimear.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness tells us about his tenure and his childhood friend, Jimmy Trigger.

Eddie Scally, manager of Gowran Park Race Course on two horses having the same name at yesterday’s races.

It’s a dog’s life, Samantha Rawson of The Canine College talks keeping your dog safe in the summer sun.

Conor Horgan, spokesperson of IBAL, on Kilkenny keeping a top ten spot but no improvement in Carlow in recent litter survey.

Alan O’Reilly, Carlow weather man on the weather this week.

Amy McLoughlin fills us in on last nights Love Island drama.