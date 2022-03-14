KCLR LIVE: Monday 14 March, 2022

On Monday’s KCLR LIVE:

Catherine (Cathy) Wheatley had twins two years ago via surrogate and today she is flying to Bucharest in hopes of bringing the woman her twins now call their “tummy mummy” back to Ireland.

The Kilkenny Business Awards 2021 took place in the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Saturday night, during the show we hear from some of the winners and sponsors.

Father and son duo Richie and Richard Dore of Dore Optometrists, winners of the Business of the Year Award and Terry Clune of TransferMate spoke to John Purcell at Saturday night’s awards.

Later in the show, we hear from Niall Dunne, Deputy General Manager of Newpark Hotel, winners of the Excellence in Social Media Award.

We ask Peadar Maxwell, Chartered Psychologist with the HSE if it is best to talk to your children about frightening current events or avoid the topic altogether.

Clifford Reid, Boattrips.ie and Kevin Kenny, Director of The Shackleton Museum, Athy join us to discuss the history of Ernest Shakleton’s recently discovered sunken ship ‘Endurance’.

Samantha Rawson from The Canine College answers your dog questions and we continue our chat on agility and training.

Denise Walsh, owner of Rustiq Salon in Kilkenny is organizing a fundraiser in the hair salon for Ukrainian refugees. All proceeds to Ukraine Unicef fund.

Lucy Glendinning raises concerns about the farmer’s market has been “turfed off” the Parade to make way for the St Patrick’s day festivities on Thursday.

You can get in touch with the show today by emailing [email protected] or leaving a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.