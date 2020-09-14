KCLR Live: Monday 14 September 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

John Paul Phelan, Fine Gael TD talks to Eimear about recovering from a heart attack, health services for the region and the major political events of the last few weeks.

Dr Tadgh Crowley talks about Christmas plans and the new Covid roadmap.

IT Carlow Careers Consultant Judy Murphy discusses CAO offers and career advice.

Part Two:

Eimear Croghan talks about life after Covid and how it impacted her still-missing sense of smell and taste.



Carlow Cycling Campaign’s Christopher Davey tells Eimear about why the group wrote to waterways Ireland about the Barrow Track.

Jacqui Hurley chats about women in sport and her new book.

Paddy McDonald chats about 12 Acres Brewing Company’s success.

Pat Amond calls for more apprenticeships in trades.

Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Matt Doran discusses the poll that places the party in a lower ranking.