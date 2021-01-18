KCLR Live: Monday 18th January, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live:

Following the release of the commission’s report on Mother and Baby Homes last week, survivors have organised an online open meeting to voice their concerns and frustrations. Maureen Sullivan and Ray Noctor, who are all survivors of church and state abuse joined Edward to discuss the meeting, on Thursday the 21st of January at 7pm.

The CAO deadline is 1st February and making the right choices and accessing advice are more challenging this year with the schools being closed – Alison Moore, Schools Liaison Officer at IT Carlow tells us about their virtual event on Wednesday to help with CAO decisions and advice.

Boston attorney, NUIG Law Lecturer and political columnist, Larry Donnelly reflects on Trump’s last days in office.

Archbishop Elect Dermot Farrell, administrator of Ossory calls for an unreserved apology from the Church in the wake of the Mother and Baby Homes report.

My Home Place is a new series that begins on KCLR Live today and runs every Monday for the next 10 weeks. It’s part of the Keep Well campaign, an initiative of the Government, Healthy Ireland and Slaintecare. This morning we hear from Donal Sheridan, of the Ennisnag Pub & Grocery Store which has been in existence since 1750.

Maria Corbett, Deputy Director of the Child Care Law Reporting Project discusses their report into incidents of severe neglect of children during the pandemic.

Motivational speaker and author of “I’m Fine!” Enda O’Doherty has words to motivate and inspire.

And Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly has an update on our weather.