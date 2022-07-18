KCLR LIVE: Monday, 18th July 2022

KCLR Live:

On today’s show,

KCLR’s Commentators Michael Walsh and Brendan Hennessy catch up with Eimear about the fantastic match and performance by the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Team.

Edwina Grace is live from Nowlan Park as the Kilkenny Team’s Homecoming preparations are underway.

Robbie Dowling from our sports team tells us about his first experience at the press box at Croke Park yesterday.

Cllr Peter Chap Cleere pays tribute to the late Bobby Aylward, yesterday’s match, and more.

Dr Michelle Walsh of Rape Crisis Midwest discusses the new Junior Cert Curriculum which will see lessons about pornography.

Carlow Weather, Alan O’Reilly, chats about the second heatwave of the summer, which caused wildfires across Europe.

Samantha Rawson from The Canine College on keeping your dogs cool during the heatwave, bringing dogs to camping sites and holidays, and much more.

Tim Butler of the Kilkenny County Council on tonight’s Homecoming for the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Team.

Volunteer David and Colette Shannon of the Kilkenny/Carlow Samaritans tell us about the “Walk With Us” Awareness Campaign.

Paul Donohoe, Roads Policing Inspector, on the traffic management for this evening’s Homecoming in Kilkenny.