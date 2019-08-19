KCLR Live: Monday 19th August 2019 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am-12pm

A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments & texts. Some of our topics today include:

TD Pat Deering spoke to Eimear about the BEAM scheme (Beef Exceptional Aid Measure), and what it can do for farmers in the current financial climate. Farmers are encouraged to apply for the BEAM scheme which is open for applications from today.

Eimear caught up with Miriam O’Donohue on her travels with GOAL in Cambodia.

Maelle Champenois from Kilkenny Castle joined Eimear in studio to discuss Heritage Week 2019 & all the events that will be happening throughout the week.

