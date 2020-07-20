KCLR Live: Monday 20 July 2020 (Full show)

Part One:

James Oakey describes the disgusting behaviour of some Airmax Inflatables customers.

Dr Tadgh Crowley talks about the green list for travel.

Paul Shields of Kilkenny Red Cross chats about a fundraising event.

Janette O Brien tells Eimear about the roadside litter “call it out campaign”.

Part Two:

Kilkenny dad Paul Foley tells Eimear that his daughter is nervous about being back to GAA training.

Carlow GAA’s Ronan Dempsey and Kilkenny’s Paul Denieffe join Eimear to discuss GAA attendance and covid testing.

Alan O Reilly to give us a weather update and also to tell us about some action in the sky tonight

Jennifer Murnane O Connor chats about travel and holiday refunds.

Kathleen Chada tells Eimear about how murderer Sanjeev Chada has applied for parole.