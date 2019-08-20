KCLR Live: Monday 20th August 2019 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am-12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, calls, comments & texts. Some of our topics today include:

CEO of Carlow Chamber, Brian O’Farrell & Anne Kelly from AK Graphics join Eimear to chat about the upcoming Carlow Business Awards. Nominations for the awards close on the 22nd August.

Eimear chats to David Walsh from Netwatch. David has announced this morning that he will be stepping down as CEO of the company.

Eimear is joined by Carl Lynch from Revise.ie to discuss the benefit of grinds. He also gives advice to students going back to school this September.

Local historian Paddy Neary joins Eimear to chat about Heritage Week. One of the events that will be happening is a guided street tour in Kilkenny which Paddy will lead.

Tune in here & don’t miss out!