KCLR Live: Monday, 20th June 2022

KCLR Live:

On today’s show,

Following strange tidal events over the weekend, KCLR LIVE hears from eye-witnesses Derek Scannon of the Tullow Anglers and Andy Barcoe. Professor Gerard McCarthy, Department of Geography at NUIM explains what this strange phenomenon is.

Rebecca Harold, Founder of Translife Kilkenny, on her thoughts on the controversy with RTE and Dublin Pride, and the banning of transgenders from swimming competitions.

Celine Shortall joined Eimear in studio to chat about the 3-year closure of Brooke Centre due to COVID and how it affects their mental health.

A Dog’s Life: Samantha Rawson from The Canine College discussed how to control your own dogs.

Mayor Fintan Phelan, Carlow’s newly elected Mayor, talks about the Eire Og roundabout and other road issues.

Tomorrow is the longest day of the year. Michael Fortune, who runs Folklore.ie, discusses the traditions, customs and folklore during the day.

Niall Hill, Secretary of Borris Men’s Shed, tells us about the terrible fire that burned their building to the ground. All of their machines, tools, timber and supplies were all gone.