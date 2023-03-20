Catch UpKCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR Live: Monday, 20th March 2023

Catch up on today's show with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario20/03/2023

KCLR Live:

What a weekend of sport – Willie Mullins savours Cheltenham success and joins us on the show. We check in with John ‘Shark’ Hanlon after Hewick’s heroic gold cup effort. Home educator of six, Monica O’Connor, hits out at Micheal Martin’s remarks about how he’s not a fan of homeschooling. A local Castlecomer resident tells us how even her cat can’t drink the water there. We also chat about climate justice, grand slam glory for Ireland, sexual violence against adolescents, and lots more.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario20/03/2023