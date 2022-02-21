KCLR LIVE: Monday 21 February, 2022

On today’s show:

Stephen Breen, Crime Editor with the Irish Sun has an update on recent complaints made against Catriona Carey as The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau are now probing suspected scammer.

We find out about the downgrading of National Driving Licence Service (NDLS) offices across the state, including the local offices in Kilkenny and Carlow. Michael Mcnamara, Clare TD says older people are being “blackguarded” by the National Driving License Service.

Joe Hurley tells us about the Care For Carol Fundraiser which will be held in Delaney’s Pub on 26th. All proceeds go to Carol with prizes and entertainment on the night.

Samantha Rawson, The Canine College talks today about how to socialise your dog without traumatising them.

We hear from Dr. Bill Cuddihy about the ‘5K for Cois Nore’ fundraiser taking place on Friday 18th March in the Castle Park, Kilkenny. You can walk or run and the event is open to all. For details and to register: HERE

3cea is hosting free online information workshops with lots of helpful tips and advice on how to obtain an SEAI grant for SMES and community groups. Alex Hamilton, Senior Energy Engineer with 3cea Kilkenny Energy fills us in. You can register via this Eventbrite page: HERE

You can get in touch with the show today by emailing [email protected] or leaving a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.