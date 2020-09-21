KCLR Live: Monday 21 September 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Caitriona Lanigan tells Eimear what it has been like to bring baby Jack into the world during the pandemic’s maternity care restrictions.



Dr Tadhg Crowley answers your medical questions and gives us an update on Covid-19.

Carrick Wheelers secretary Paul Lonergan chats about the great Sam Bennett.

Tracey Delaney shares how she lost six stone and stayed on target.

Part Two:

Geraldine Condron isn’t happy that she’s had to wait for a home Covid test.

James Hennessy has a lethal viper in his possession. He talks about Eimear about the snake that made its way to Kilkenny after being found in a home.

Murty Brennan and Sue Ann O’Connell talk about positive aging.

Publicans John Jackman and Aidan Carroll are reopening today.