KCLR Live: Monday 22nd June 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Tim Butler talks about the controversial new one-way-system in Kilkenny.

Eimear talks to a Rathoe farmer about his concerns for plans for a solar farm in the area.

Dr Tadgh Crowley talks about the rise in Covid-19 cases and innovation in the field of testing.

Derbhala Ledwidge chats about Heritage Week.

Part Two:

It’s time to hit the stage again for Davy Cashin from the Kilkenny who joins Joanna from the Watergate Theatre to discuss a special project for some important people.

Jim Mulhall pays tribute to fellow farmer, the late Hughie Hutchinson.

Michael Gahan of Wicklow Fire Service discusses the Frontline to Finishline event.

Éanna Ní Lamhna takes us on an adventure in our own back garden.

The return to studying is the focus for Helen Maher who joins Eimear to chat about plans at Carlow College.