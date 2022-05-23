KCLR LIVE: Monday 23 May, 2022

Carlow Dragon Boat Club took home gold at the Barcelona International Dragon Boat Festival at the weekend. We hear from Mairead Maddock about the club’s big win in the Senior Women’s Category.

Colin Duggan the General Manager of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel explains how recruitment difficulties are hindering Irish businesses.

Siobhan McQuillan, Project Lead, Amber’s One Million Stars project tells us about TDs and Senators joining the star weavers at Leinster House to show their support for victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence (DSGBV). To register as an individual star weaver or star weaving group visit www.onemillionstarsireland.ie

Martina Griffin (Editor Of New Book On School History) and Frank Mckenna tell us about a new book about the history of Coláiste Éamann Rís which will be launched at an event on May 29th. The book features articles from past principles, staff members and students about the memories of being part of the school community and over 1000 photos.

John Nolan, Chairman of Carlow County IFA tells us about the GPS receivers stolen from tractors in Bagenalstown. Gardai are appealing to members of the public with information to come forward.

Tommy Hickson, Post Master In Tullow tells us about the €1000 per month subvention they’ve been promised to keep them afloat.

Stephanie Mcdermott, Jolly O Rock and Runyi Oketunde tell us about the Africa Day celebrations taking place in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre Carlow. Carlow County Development Partnership is holding an event at Fairgreen Shopping Centre on Wednesday, May 25th 2022 (3 pm to 5 pm) and all are welcome.

Paula Butler and Her Daughter Kate join Eimear in studio. Kate is the poster girl for the Late Late Toy Show Musical.

Samantha Rawson from The Canine College answers your dog and puppy care questions.

A Dog’s Life With Thanks To Connolly’s Red Mills

You can get in touch with the show today by emailing [email protected] or leaving a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.