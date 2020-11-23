KCLR Live: Monday 23rd November, 2020

Gardaí have confirmed that they have commenced enquiries into a massive online leak of intimate and sexual images of Irish women and girls. Linda Hayden, founder of The Victims Alliance joins us to discuss the issue.

It’s Waste Awareness Week across Carlow and Kilkenny and throughout the week we’ll be chatting to both local county councils about what’s available during the week.

Mags Egan tells us about her new community shop on John Street – The White Feather Ladies Wear and Holistic Shop is due to open it’s door on December 1st.

Martina Hurley from Castlecomer tells about being in recovery and the difficulties for those struggling with addiction at this time. Angela Keogh, drug support worker with Carlow Regional Youth Service tells us what help and support is available.

Author and Motivational Speaker, Enda O’Doherty joins us for Motivation and Inspiration with a piece on the importance of time.

Dr. Tadgh Crowley of Ayrfield Medical Centre talks about what we might expect in terms of restrictions for the Christmas period.

Angela Doyle Stuart tells us about her time working on “The Den” and watching it last night with her kids and reminiscing about her time with the show.