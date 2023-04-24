KCLR LIVE: Monday, 24th April 2023

KCLR Live:

What are local businesses doing to bring down energy costs? Pat Amond has gone solar at Carlow Toolmaking and Colin Ahern came up with a novel way of cutting down on the costs of running the swimming pool at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel. An expert to answer householders’ questions on solar panels. The future of Borris post office – what will happen next? Samantha talks about the nation’s favourite dog, Bród after he passed away over the weekend. Those and lots more, including your texts, mentions, and comments.