The garda investigation into last week’s fatal hit and run continues at pace according to the Carlow Superintendent.

A motorcyclist died after his vehicle was in collision with a car at Sandbrook, between Rathoe and Ballon, before 11pm on Wednesday, 24th April.

Significant developments have been made with regard to the movements of the motorcycle and also of the car which was found burnt out at the scene, it’s occupants had fled.

Supt Anthony Farrell has told KCLR News the public has been very helpful;