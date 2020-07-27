KCLR Live: Monday 27 July 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

We hear from some elected representatives about the vote which will see Super Junior Ministers get a pay rise.

Joe McKeown INTO Vice President Castlewarren mom Annemarie Kelly talk about the return to school.

Dr Tadgh Crowley answers your medical questions and gives us the latest on Covid-19.

Caitríona Corr talks about why she’s studying cycling in Irish towns.

Part Two:

Baz Ashmawy wants to be a wingman to help locals tick some items off their bucket lists.

Eoin O’Brien chats about the Faculty of Lifelong Learning at IT Carlow.

Fr Rory Nolan, Borris parish priest wants to shave his head for charity.

Shane O’Keeffe gives Eimear an update on the busy weekend of sport in the counties.