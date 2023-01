KCLR Live:

Brian Redmond is in the hot seat today.

Today, as a reversal of cuts on VAT for excise duty and hospitality, we look at the impact on our pockets. Is there an answer to the record homeless figures and anti-immigrant sentiment? Carlow to represent Ireland at the international Pan Celtic Festival. It’s all about puppy love with Samantha Rawson from The Canine College. Those and lots more, including your texts, comments and mentions.