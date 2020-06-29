KCLR Live: Monday 29 June 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Fianna Fail deputies react to new cabinet John McGuinness and Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

Edward Hayden is having his hair cut today – as are thousands of people across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Dr Paul Deane, clean energy scientist at University College Cork discusses the proposed solar farm for Carlow.

Darragh Hennessy from Café 1 talks about their big opening day.



Part Two:

Political journalist Fiach Kelly talks about Carlow and Kilkenny’s prospects for junior minister roles.

Alison Moore says IT Carlow students are veering towards pharmaceutical courses. She talks to Eimear about future proof careers.

Dr Tadhg Crowley talks about overseas travel and answers your medical questions.

Sexologist Emily Power Smith explains how to talk to your children about consent and pornography.