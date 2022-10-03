KCLR Live: Monday 3rd October, 2022

Missed this morning’s KCLR Live?

Listen back here as we discuss rutting season and the dangers posed to motorists with the Irish Deer Commission. We also chat about men’s mental health and support available for them with Male Advice Line, Men’s Development Network. Bart Pawlukojc and Nicole Server-Pawlukojc were crowned Supreme Champions for their Arán Spelt Sourdough Bread. The Birth Information and Tracing legislation comes into effect today and we hear all about it from Clodagh Malone, Coalition Mother and Baby Homes. Those and much more.