KCLR LIVE: Monday 4 April, 2022

Cllr Fergal Browne on the damage to trees at Hanover Park and getting on your bike with Active Travel Investment Grants.

We find out about the “Hello How Are You Campaign” with Rita Kelly, Chair Person of Carlow Mental Health Association.

The Retirement Planning Council will host courses on retirement planning. Paul Kenny, Programme leader and former Pensions Ombudsman has some advice on making the most of your retirement.

Conor Foley has been campaigning about heavy traffic in the Kennyswell area for years but new housing plans in the area have raised new concerns.

Dog training expert, Samantha Rawson is talking about bonding with your dog and how to help them get the best from your training. We also find out about Pups in the Park. Listen back for a discount code for KCLR Listeners.

We talk about your Census forms and what listeners put in the time capsule section with Ida Milne, Lecturer at Carlow College.

Food security and CAP Convergence. Former TD Pat Deering attended a recent meeting with the Agriculture Minister in Carlow on CAP Convergence.

Failte Isteach English language and the Immigrant Support Clinic. Theresa Delahunty, Immigrant Service Coordinator at Fr. McGrath Centre tells us about the services available.

Country singing sensation Nathan Carter speaks to KCLR LIVE ahead of his show at Mount Wolseley.

