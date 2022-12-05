KCLR Live: Monday, 5th December 2022

KCLR Live:

On today’s show, a group of locals are protesting in Clara, Co Kilkenny this morning near the grounds of the GAA club where a mast is due to be erected. Finance Minister Michael McGrath talks about jobs, and banks and how university status is a “game-changer” for this area. Helen Fahey comes into the studio after last week’s landmark case – a €12 million settlement was made with Alex Fahey, 16 years old from Carlow, who claimed he suffered neurological damage as a baby after his mother, Helen, took sodium valproate under the brand name Epilim while pregnant. Lots more including your calls, comments and texts.