KCLR Live: Monday 5th October (Full Show)

Part One:

Kilkenny mother-of-two Andrea O’ Regan tells Eimear about her challenging living conditions.

Dr Tadhg Crowley tells us more about where the Covid-19 is heading.

Rowena Dooley gives us an update from the motor industry.

Carl Lynch from Revise.ie has some guidance for those looking at a November Leaving Cert.

Part Two:

Alan O’ Reilly from Carlow Weather tells us what’s in store and what’s been happening with the river in Tullow.

James Hennessy says winter brings creepy crawlies indoor.

Celine Collins has been on the Matt Damon trail in Tipperary.

Kieran Crow tells Eimear about a bike run in Kilkenny.

Political Correspondent Sean Defoe lets us know what to expect from politicians weighing up lockdown recommendations this week.