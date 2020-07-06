KCLR Live: Monday 6 July 2020 (Full show)

Part One:

James Hennessy from National Reptile Zoo talks to Eimear with Tracey Burke who found a snack in her home.

Ciaran Bolger CFO of RT Smart Data and Sean Swan chat about the use of tracking devices to help with Covid contact tracing.

Dr Tadhg Crowley answers all of your medical and Covid questions.

Michael Flynn of Parkville United AFC says they are fed up of vandalism at the club.

Michael Delaney, publican and Tullaroan councillor talks about opening his pub.

Part Two:

Inspector Anthony Farrell tells us about spot checks in pubs over the weekend.

John Holden tells Eimear about reopening Cleere’s.

KCLR Live producer Christine Tobin talks about her staycation disaster.

Catriona Nic Ghiollaphadraig is passionate about cycling.

Search and recovery diving officer Larry Allen talks to Eimear about the death of two divers in Portroe.

The Mayor of Waterford Damien Geoghegan describes his meeting with Normal People’s Paul Mescal.

Alan O’ Reilly gives us the low down about rain on the way.