KCLR LIVE: Monday 7 February, 2022

On today’s show:

Cllr Martin Brett who was in attendance at the Golfgate dinner discusses the backlash to the event from the public and the impact on guests.

Principal Tom Clarke has an update on CBS Secondary School Kilkenny has been given green light for the new three-story building on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

Willie Coogan and Michael Walsh on Mooncoin’s All-Ireland Junior Hurling victory in Croke Park at the weekend.

Former engineer Paul Delaney talks about his fundraising efforts to assist with medical expenses following a 7-month recovery in hospital after brain surgery. DONATE HERE

It’s a Dog’s Life” with Ireland’s leading Dog Trainer, Samantha Rawson. This week Samantha is answering your questions and sharing some tips on what might be causing strange behaviour.

Barry O’Kelly of RTÉ Investigates on the ‘Domestic Abuse, A Year of Crisis’ airing tonight. Domestic abuse survivors and support staff in refuges tell their stories in the programme airing tonight at 9.35 pm on RTÉ One television and the RTE Player.

Noelle Cody, Wedding Celebrant tells us about the backlog in registering intent to marry with the HSE and points out that many couples are not aware they have to do this.

Annette Fox, CEO of Carlow County Development Partnership is talking about inflation, the price of food and the “new vulnerable” emerging.

Harry Ewing a Carlow caddy who witnessed a historic win by Leona Maguire.

John Edward Nolan tells us how he’s feeling after last night’s Dancing with the Stars.

Contact KCLR Live – You can get in touch with the show today by emailing [email protected] or leave a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.