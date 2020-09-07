KCLR Live: Monday 7 September 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Colm Kerr of Loreto Secondary School, Paul Thornton, Principal of Tullow Community School and student Ben Dowling chats with Edward Hayden about the Leaving Cert results.

Dr Tadgh Crowley answers your medical and Covid-19 questions.

Miriam Taber of Drinkaware gives some top advice for parents of celebrating students.

Part Two:

Hannah Doyle and Kaithlyn Tierney, students at Tullow Community School and Nicole O Neill of Kilkenny City Vocational School chat about their exam results.

Leighlinbridge’s Clíodhna Nolan has won a gold medal for rowing. She tells Edward how she managed to do it.

Dr Sinead Kane has two PhDs, is a double Guinness world record holder, a visually-impaired athlete and qualified solicitor. She talks to Edward about resilience ahead of her Kilkenny Lifelinkk webinar.

Joseph Cod tells Edward about the stolen seating on the South Leinster Way.

KCLR’s Monica Hayes and Martin Bridgeman chat about the station’s three IMRO Radio Awards 2020 nominations.