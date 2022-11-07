KCLR LIVE: Monday, 7th November 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

We discuss the late-night noise and disturbances in Kilkenny with Cllr Andrew McGuinness, Miriam Griffin, and Geraldine Carey.

Eimear and Cllr Andrew also pays tribute to the late Eoin McDonald.

Brian Kavanagh tells us about his preparations and his experience in running the Dublin Marathon with cystic fibrosis and diabetes.

Nigel Maher chats with us about the Shave or Dye Fundraiser for Baby Aidan organised by Pilgrim Food Masters in Shillelagh. DONATE HERE.

Samantha Rawson of The Canine College discusses owning dog breeding, dogs being dumped, neutering and more of your dog queries.

The Kilkenny Chamber Awards 2022 is taking place on Saturday, 19th November to recognise local Kilkenny businesses. John Hurley of Kilkenny Chamber CEO, Harry Maharaj of Kilkenny Architectural Salvage & Antiques, and Denise Walsh of Rustiq Salon chat with Eimear about this.

Michele Neylon, co-founder and CEO of Blacknight Solutions, on Twitter layoffs as Elon Musk takes over the company. He also discusses staffing issues in other tech companies.

Gina Hetherington, founder of PAWS Animal Rescue in Mullinahone, on having to close their doors due to the rising costs. She also talks about the issue of dog breeding and people dumping their dogs.